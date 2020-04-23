Previous
Next
Deer track by allsop
130 / 365

Deer track

This is one of the deer tracks in the woods. It is surprisingly difficult to see them when they stay in the woods, but they come down to the riverbank in the early mornings and if you are lucky and very quiet you may see them.
23rd April 2020 23rd Apr 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
35% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise