Tree and Sunrise from my window by allsop
353 / 365

Tree and Sunrise from my window

WILLIAM WORDSWORTH
Upon Westminster Bridge

Earth has not anything to show more fair:
Dull would he be of soul who could pass by
A sight so touching in its majesty:
This City now doth like a garment wear
The beauty of the morning; silent, bare
28th January 2024 28th Jan 24

Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
