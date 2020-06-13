Sign up
188 / 365
Untitled 2317
A foggy morning.
13th June 2020
13th Jun 20
0
0
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
559
photos
23
followers
25
following
View this month »
181
182
183
184
185
186
187
188
189
186
179
190
187
191
180
188
Views
5
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
13th June 2020 5:08am
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
,
cenotaph
