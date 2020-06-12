Sign up
Untitled002166DSCF2396
This lad is one of a group of youngsters having great fun playing in the countryside.
12th June 2020
12th Jun 20
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. I do not post much on social media, mainly because in my photography I do not need other people's approval to justify...
Tags
boy
running
