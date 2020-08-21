Previous
Kelham Hall, Nottinghamshire by allsop
249 / 365

Kelham Hall, Nottinghamshire

The Dome at Kelham Hall. When it was a monastery and theological college the dome was the roof of the very beautiful chapel.
21st August 2020 21st Aug 20

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Benedictine Oblate.
Photo Details

