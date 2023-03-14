Sign up
331 / 365
Wherryman
This very lifelike statue of a wherryman carpenter is at the lovely Norfolk village of Reedham.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. My interests are theology, reading, the natural world and, of course, photography! I used to live in a small hamlet called Pleasley...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Kami
Camera
X70
Taken
14th March 2023 1:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
statue
