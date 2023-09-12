SLP 009

9 days into my year long making of a daily still life and it is having an interesting impact on my photography. The first thing I noticed (and this happened very quickly within 2 or 3 days) is that I am having to slow right down and really look deeply at the object in front of me.

Also I am having to think about the essential character, the soul, the substantiality, or the insubstantiality, of what is an inanimate object but which under my gaze through the camera lens gradually takes on an aliveness that quite frankly excites me and affects me emotionally, it becomes an intense photographic experience.

The more time I take looking, adjusting, moving both the object and the lighting the more the object speaks to me.

Then I get to the post-processing which is another form of involvement altogether.