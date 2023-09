The incomparable Plácido Domingo singing 'La fleur que tu m'avais jetée' live in Vienna, 1978. This Aria is known as "The Flower Song".Synopsis: Carmen wants José to join the smugglers. She tries to persuade him in the smuggler tavern, but José wants to lead an honest soldier’s life. Carmen is disappointed by so little courage and mocks him. José swears his love to her and reminds her of the flower she threw at him.