Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
363 / 365
SLP 025
A gold and enamel card case.
25 days into my year long making of a daily still life.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1890
photos
31
followers
51
following
99% complete
View this month »
356
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
Latest from all albums
358
359
360
361
647
362
648
363
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
28th September 2023 5:19am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cross
,
gold
,
still life
,
enamel
,
card case
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close