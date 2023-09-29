Previous
26 days into my year long making of a daily still life we have a beautiful Royal Worcester Jam Pot dating from 1969. There is another photograph of it in my 365 Album which shows in more detail the cover.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
JackieR ace
Isn't that pretty? I love the light and dark contrast. Would you mind if I made a suggestion, one I benefitted from when a 365er advised?
September 29th, 2023  
Andrew-Bede Allsop ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond All suggestions welcome 👍
September 29th, 2023  
JackieR ace
@allsop I'd suggest a combination of your two beautiful images ( I'd commented here before I saw second one)

I think you were aiming to show as much pattern as possible.

See what it looks like to have your camera lower, more in line with the cup and maybe have the lid standing to the side at an angle.
September 29th, 2023  
