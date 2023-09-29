Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
364 / 365
SLP 026
26 days into my year long making of a daily still life we have a beautiful Royal Worcester Jam Pot dating from 1969. There is another photograph of it in my 365 Album which shows in more detail the cover.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1893
photos
31
followers
51
following
99% complete
View this month »
357
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
Latest from all albums
361
647
362
648
649
363
364
650
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
29th September 2023 4:53am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
ceramic
,
still life
,
royal worcester
JackieR
ace
Isn't that pretty? I love the light and dark contrast. Would you mind if I made a suggestion, one I benefitted from when a 365er advised?
September 29th, 2023
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond
All suggestions welcome 👍
September 29th, 2023
JackieR
ace
@allsop
I'd suggest a combination of your two beautiful images ( I'd commented here before I saw second one)
I think you were aiming to show as much pattern as possible.
See what it looks like to have your camera lower, more in line with the cup and maybe have the lid standing to the side at an angle.
September 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
I think you were aiming to show as much pattern as possible.
See what it looks like to have your camera lower, more in line with the cup and maybe have the lid standing to the side at an angle.