Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
365 / 365
SLP 027
27 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have a wooden carving of St. Benedict. The best way to describe the quality of carving is "rustic"!
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1894
photos
31
followers
51
following
100% complete
View this month »
358
359
360
361
362
363
364
365
Latest from all albums
647
362
648
649
363
364
650
365
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
30th September 2023 5:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
wood
,
still life
,
saint
,
treen
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close