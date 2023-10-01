Previous
SLP 028 by allsop
28 days into my year long making of a daily still life, I have a delightful book/animated film in mind when I set this up, anyone guess what it is?
1st October 2023 1st Oct 23

Andrew-Bede Allsop

@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
