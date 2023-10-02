Sign up
Photo 367
SLP 029
29 days into my year long making of a daily still life; these delightful mice eating a peach is a handpainted work by Aynsley Pottery.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
Photo Details
Views
2
Kami
Kami
X-T5
X-T5
Taken
2nd October 2023 5:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fruit
,
pottery
,
mice
,
still life
