Photo 368
SLP 030
30 days into my year long making of a daily still life and we have the second in the series of twelve flower plates. My aim is to photography one a month for the whole year.
3rd October 2023
3rd Oct 23
Andrew-Bede Allsop
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Tags
life
,
flowers
,
ceramic
,
plate
,
still life
