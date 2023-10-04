Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 369
SLP 031
31 days into my year long making of a daily still life. It strikes me that the rose is one of the few flowers that still very beautiful even in decay.
4th October 2023
4th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
1904
photos
31
followers
51
following
101% complete
View this month »
362
363
364
365
366
367
368
369
Latest from all albums
10
365
11
366
367
368
651
369
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
4th October 2023 5:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
decay
,
rose
,
still life
,
flora
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close