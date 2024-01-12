SLP 124

124 days into my year long making of a daily still life, my breakfast coffee!



I Love a Cup of Coffee by Jennifer Bates





I Love a Cup of Coffee



I love a cup of coffee



I like a brew or two



A mocha or a latte



either one will do



I love a cup of coffee



a cappuccino hits the spot



Sprinkle it with chocolate



and serve it piping hot





I love a cup of coffee

a short black or a long

Just push that little button

and make it nice and strong

I love a cup of coffee

espresso or flat white



And don’t add any sugar

as the taste is always right



I love a cup of coffee

a macchiato is just fine

I’d rather have a coffee

than have a glass of wine

I love that little coffee bean

dark or mild or light

No matter what the time of day

morning noon or night



So if I haven’t made it clear

I’ll say it once again

I love a cup of coffee

I love it in my hand.

