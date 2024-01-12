124 days into my year long making of a daily still life, my breakfast coffee!
I Love a Cup of Coffee by Jennifer Bates
I Love a Cup of Coffee
I love a cup of coffee
I like a brew or two
A mocha or a latte
either one will do
I love a cup of coffee
a cappuccino hits the spot
Sprinkle it with chocolate
and serve it piping hot
I love a cup of coffee
a short black or a long
Just push that little button
and make it nice and strong
I love a cup of coffee
espresso or flat white
And don’t add any sugar
as the taste is always right
I love a cup of coffee
a macchiato is just fine
I’d rather have a coffee
than have a glass of wine
I love that little coffee bean
dark or mild or light
No matter what the time of day
morning noon or night
So if I haven’t made it clear
I’ll say it once again
I love a cup of coffee
I love it in my hand.