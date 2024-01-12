Previous
124 days into my year long making of a daily still life, my breakfast coffee!

I Love a Cup of Coffee by Jennifer Bates


I love a cup of coffee

I like a brew or two

A mocha or a latte

either one will do

I love a cup of coffee

a cappuccino hits the spot

Sprinkle it with chocolate

and serve it piping hot


I love a cup of coffee
a short black or a long
Just push that little button
and make it nice and strong
I love a cup of coffee
espresso or flat white

And don’t add any sugar
as the taste is always right

I love a cup of coffee
a macchiato is just fine
I’d rather have a coffee
than have a glass of wine
I love that little coffee bean
dark or mild or light
No matter what the time of day
morning noon or night

So if I haven’t made it clear
I’ll say it once again
I love a cup of coffee
I love it in my hand.
Andrew-Bede Allsop

ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
