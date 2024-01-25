Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 482
SLP 137
137 days into my year long making of a daily still life, the 3D pen pot being used for its intended purpose.
25th January 2024
25th Jan 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life. My...
2083
photos
34
followers
56
following
132% complete
View this month »
475
476
477
478
479
480
481
482
Latest from all albums
476
477
478
694
479
480
481
482
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
23rd January 2024 8:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
3d
,
pens
,
buddhism
,
still life
,
prayer wheel
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close