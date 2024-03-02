Sign up
Photo 519
SLP 174
174 days into my year long making of a daily still life. Japanese Camellia sometimes known as Winter Rose.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Andrew-Bede Allsop
ace
@allsop
Born 1946. Benedictine Oblate. At my time of life I am discovering that photography is increasingly enabling me to make some sense of my life.
Views
2
Album
Kami
Camera
X-T5
Taken
2nd March 2024 7:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
camellia
,
flora
