Off to a Gloomy Start by alophoto
Off to a Gloomy Start

But I have hope.

May your 2021 be filled with joy, love and adventure.
1st January 2021 1st Jan 21

Simply Amanda

Lin ace
Your capture looks just like my patio this morning! But sun is on its way later - hope it is for you, too. Happy 2021 ♥
January 1st, 2021  
