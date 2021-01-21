Previous
A Portrait by one of my Students by alophoto
Photo 2119

A Portrait by one of my Students

She did pretty well, right?!
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
580% complete

Lin ace
LOL - she did a great job ♥ (really cute)
January 21st, 2021  
Newbank Lass ace
Beautiful portrair
January 21st, 2021  
