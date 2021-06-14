Previous
Cincy Cycling Adventure by alophoto
Today, I dropped the kids off at youth camp. Mike and I are empty nesters for a few days.

We took a trip downtown to the riverfront to bike along the parks and trails there.

What a great time!!!
14th June 2021

Cathy
Nicely composed photo foreground to background!
June 15th, 2021  
