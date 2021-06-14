Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2150
Cincy Cycling Adventure
Today, I dropped the kids off at youth camp. Mike and I are empty nesters for a few days.
We took a trip downtown to the riverfront to bike along the parks and trails there.
What a great time!!!
14th June 2021
14th Jun 21
1
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
2150
photos
213
followers
173
following
589% complete
View this month »
2143
2144
2145
2146
2147
2148
2149
2150
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
moto x4
Taken
14th June 2021 3:55pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bridge
,
graffiti
,
bike
Cathy
Nicely composed photo foreground to background!
June 15th, 2021
