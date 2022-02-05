Sign up
Photo 2168
The Morning After
For the past two days, we've been iced and snowed in. We had a day and a have of ice storm and then snow on top of that.
This morning, though, the sun came out and the world looked a little less bleak and more full of hope.
There is nothing quite as pretty as the sun shining on snow and ice and making it sparkle like diamonds.
5th February 2022
5th Feb 22
4
2
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
2168
photos
192
followers
159
following
Tags
snow
,
sun
,
hope
Cathy
Beautiful!
February 5th, 2022
Lou Ann
ace
A lovely snowy scene. The light through the trees is lovely.
February 5th, 2022
Thom Mitchell
Wonderful shadows!
February 5th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
Hi Amanda! Great capture of light and shadows on a winter's morning...
February 5th, 2022
