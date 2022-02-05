Previous
Next
The Morning After by alophoto
Photo 2168

The Morning After

For the past two days, we've been iced and snowed in. We had a day and a have of ice storm and then snow on top of that.

This morning, though, the sun came out and the world looked a little less bleak and more full of hope.

There is nothing quite as pretty as the sun shining on snow and ice and making it sparkle like diamonds.
5th February 2022 5th Feb 22

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
593% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Cathy
Beautiful!
February 5th, 2022  
Lou Ann ace
A lovely snowy scene. The light through the trees is lovely.
February 5th, 2022  
Thom Mitchell
Wonderful shadows!
February 5th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Hi Amanda! Great capture of light and shadows on a winter's morning...
February 5th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise