Tony Hawk

Today I found out I have COVID again. This is my second round. The last time was 15 months ago. My smell has still not fully returned (mostly still gone) from that bout, so I'm hoping this one somehow knocks it back in place.



So kind of a bummer day, but then I had a visitor who came to check on me right outside my back window.



Tony Hawk here! Is everything ok in there, ma'am? Can I bring you anything? What a great neighbor!



I realized that today was the first time I've used my good camera in about 4 months. That's a long sabbatical.



Working full time, raising (almost) 3 challenging teenagers, and trying to care of myself and life really tends to get in the way of my hobbies.



So far so good feeling. I even worked out at home today for about an hour to keep the lungs open. Hopefully I'll be well again soon and the family will stay healthy.



And I hope my sweet new neighbor, Tony, pays me another visit soon!



Hello friends! Hope you are staying well! Hugs.







