Tony Hawk by alophoto
Photo 2167

Tony Hawk

Today I found out I have COVID again. This is my second round. The last time was 15 months ago. My smell has still not fully returned (mostly still gone) from that bout, so I'm hoping this one somehow knocks it back in place.

So kind of a bummer day, but then I had a visitor who came to check on me right outside my back window.

Tony Hawk here! Is everything ok in there, ma'am? Can I bring you anything? What a great neighbor!

I realized that today was the first time I've used my good camera in about 4 months. That's a long sabbatical.

Working full time, raising (almost) 3 challenging teenagers, and trying to care of myself and life really tends to get in the way of my hobbies.

So far so good feeling. I even worked out at home today for about an hour to keep the lungs open. Hopefully I'll be well again soon and the family will stay healthy.

And I hope my sweet new neighbor, Tony, pays me another visit soon!

Hello friends! Hope you are staying well! Hugs.



4th February 2022 4th Feb 22

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I'm in my 7th year of the project . I am a mother of 3, wife to my best friend and resident in southern...
Nada ace
Oh no. I hope you recover soon. 🙏🏼

Gorgeous image.
February 5th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
So sorry to hear you have Covid again, I hope there are minimal symptoms this time. Great shot of Tony!
February 5th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Beautiful image of your friend - I hope you get well quickly and the family remain well.
February 5th, 2022  
katy ace
Sorry to hear about the Covid....again! On the plus side you might have missed this amazing photo if you had been at work! Praying your smell comes back soon and you are not very sick for the duration! also praying the rest of the family stays healthy♥
FAV
February 5th, 2022  
MamaBec ace
I’ve missed seeing your captures!
I pray that your body will fight and you will get your old self back again. Be kind to yourself and allow your body to heal. Be blessed!
February 5th, 2022  
jackie edwards ace
Prayers for full recovery and no lasting effects. A sign I'd say that fierce bird to keep up the fight!
February 5th, 2022  
