I Grew my Dinner by alophoto
I Grew my Dinner

Or at least a side dish. Made this delicious cucmber caprese salad last night.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
katy ace
Doesn’t it taste better when you grow it yourself?! Beautifully colorful photo of it that looks so tasty.
August 6th, 2024  
Simply Amanda
@grammyn Absolutely!!!
August 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
Yum!
August 6th, 2024  
