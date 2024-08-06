Sign up
Previous
Photo 2249
I Grew my Dinner
Or at least a side dish. Made this delicious cucmber caprese salad last night.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
3
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
2249
photos
143
followers
124
following
Photo Details
4
4
3
3
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
SM-G973U1
SM-G973U1
Taken
5th August 2024 7:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
salad
,
dinner
,
garden
katy
ace
Doesn’t it taste better when you grow it yourself?! Beautifully colorful photo of it that looks so tasty.
August 6th, 2024
Simply Amanda
@grammyn
Absolutely!!!
August 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
Yum!
August 6th, 2024
