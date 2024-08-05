Sign up
Photo 2248
Garden Haul
Since 2020, I've been having a summer garden.
Yellow squash does especially well. And the tomatoes. I've been sharing lots with neighbors.
And making tons of zucchini bread.
5th August 2024
5th Aug 24
2
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
Tags
vegetables
,
garden
,
fruits
,
produce
katy
ace
These all look so good and I love the way you have composed the shot with all the beautiful colors
August 5th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great food still life and presentation
August 5th, 2024
