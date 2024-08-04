Previous
Long Neck Ice Cold Beer Never Broke My Heart by alophoto
Photo 2247

Long Neck Ice Cold Beer Never Broke My Heart

This was the last song at the Luke Combs concert last night.

Mike and I were volunteering and worked the show to earn money for Clara's show choir. We were both assigned a stairway down to the floor and had to only allow certain floor access wrist bands down. I got one of the best views in my assigned place. And Mike was given the most busy one.

I was offered $100 to let a couple guys down and heard lots of stories about losing bands, not getting one, etc. Despite the difficulty of having to tell some people no and to go get a wristband, and not really taking a break in 9 hours, it was a fun, albeit long night. We didn't eat dinner until 1 am!!
