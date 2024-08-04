Long Neck Ice Cold Beer Never Broke My Heart

This was the last song at the Luke Combs concert last night.



Mike and I were volunteering and worked the show to earn money for Clara's show choir. We were both assigned a stairway down to the floor and had to only allow certain floor access wrist bands down. I got one of the best views in my assigned place. And Mike was given the most busy one.



I was offered $100 to let a couple guys down and heard lots of stories about losing bands, not getting one, etc. Despite the difficulty of having to tell some people no and to go get a wristband, and not really taking a break in 9 hours, it was a fun, albeit long night. We didn't eat dinner until 1 am!!