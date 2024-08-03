Previous
The Tippy Top of Thompson Library by alophoto
Photo 2246

The Tippy Top of Thompson Library

It was this amazing little find with pretty awesome aerial views of the surrounding campus.

It took us some stairs climbing to get there, but totally worth it. Once there, we found the elevator.

A quiet, secret place to study.
3rd August 2024

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
@alophoto
615% complete

Photo Details

