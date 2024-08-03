Sign up
Photo 2246
The Tippy Top of Thompson Library
It was this amazing little find with pretty awesome aerial views of the surrounding campus.
It took us some stairs climbing to get there, but totally worth it. Once there, we found the elevator.
A quiet, secret place to study.
3rd August 2024
3rd Aug 24
0
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
2246
photos
143
followers
124
following
library
,
osu
,
ohio state university
