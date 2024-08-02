Sign up
Previous
Photo 2245
Stories of Stories (and Books)
Some of my favorite things.
This is another shot from inside Thompson Library on OSU campus.
It's 12 stories tall and you can see into 5 or more of them in the vaulted atrium.
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
1
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
2245
photos
143
followers
124
following
2238
2239
2240
2241
2242
2243
2244
2245
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
10th July 2024 11:15am
Tags
books
,
library
,
ohio state
,
osu
,
i would practically live in this place if i went there
Mags
ace
Super cool POV!
August 2nd, 2024
