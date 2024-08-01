Previous
A Reading Room in Thompson Library by alophoto
Photo 2244

A Reading Room in Thompson Library

I love this beautiful space to study.

This is a library at Ohio State University.

Dropping my middle off there in less than 2 weeks now!!
1st August 2024 1st Aug 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
614% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
It is a gorgeous space. I can feel the quiet with this photo
August 1st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise