Solid Gold by alophoto
Solid Gold

We did a science experiment at school growing crystals in the Olympic rings. I was about to throw the example rings away and thought...wait! I also pulled the gold medal out of the prize box (I had donated it). I gave it a good wash first.

Speaking of first...

https://youtu.be/GGXzlRoNtHU?si=XPfwhBCV-qbXsTAX
31st July 2024

