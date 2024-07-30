Sign up
Previous
Photo 2242
Helping the Broken Winged Butterfly
This sweet little thing was just standing on the sidewalk at school around where the kids came out and lined up for recess. He was almost stepped on and I had to warn people to watch out.
After the close call, I put out my finger and he climbed on and I relocated him to the fence on the side of the recess yard. Hope he was able to get his bearings and fly again.
30th July 2024
30th Jul 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
Tags
butterfly
,
broken wing
,
alselfie
Lou Ann
ace
He’s very sweet. I know he appreciated your help!
July 30th, 2024
katy
ace
Beautiful close-up photo of him! What a good soul you are
July 30th, 2024
