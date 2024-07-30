Previous
Helping the Broken Winged Butterfly
Helping the Broken Winged Butterfly

This sweet little thing was just standing on the sidewalk at school around where the kids came out and lined up for recess. He was almost stepped on and I had to warn people to watch out.

After the close call, I put out my finger and he climbed on and I relocated him to the fence on the side of the recess yard. Hope he was able to get his bearings and fly again.
Simply Amanda

@alophoto
Lou Ann ace
He’s very sweet. I know he appreciated your help!
July 30th, 2024  
katy ace
Beautiful close-up photo of him! What a good soul you are
July 30th, 2024  
