Previous
Photo 2241
At the Produce Market
We went to this amazing farmer's stand in Georgia recently. The lady checking us out told us people came from 100 miles away for their fresh produce.
I loved all of the colors and variety. The peaches were delicious!
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
1
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
Photo Details
Tags
fruit
,
vegetables
,
peaches
,
produce
katy
ace
This looks like a very well organized and elaborate farmers market. Fabulous photo with all those colors.
July 29th, 2024
