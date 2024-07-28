Previous
I'll Fly Away by alophoto
I'll Fly Away

Yesterday, I was able to go paddle boarding with Mike and some good friends. It is one of my favorite things.

While on the water, we saw a bald eagle swoop down and get some lunch. He did a flyover and dropped this.
jackie edwards ace
Love those kinds of memories in the making!
July 28th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A lovely pic and a great memory
July 28th, 2024  
