Photo 2240
I'll Fly Away
Yesterday, I was able to go paddle boarding with Mike and some good friends. It is one of my favorite things.
While on the water, we saw a bald eagle swoop down and get some lunch. He did a flyover and dropped this.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
2
1
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
365 Year 2 and Beyond
SM-G973U1
27th July 2024 1:15pm
lake
eagle
feather
alselfie
jackie edwards
ace
Love those kinds of memories in the making!
July 28th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A lovely pic and a great memory
July 28th, 2024
