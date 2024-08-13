Sign up
Photo 2254
A Night at Great American Ballpark
Mike got us free tickets to sit in the River Deck because he had planned a huge GE event. Last minute, he got a ticket for Emily, too.
It was a wonderful view, a beautiful evening and a win for the Reds
13th August 2024
13th Aug 24
1
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
Tags
baseball
,
cincinnati
,
reds
katy
ace
Search an amazing photo with such nice strong colors. Congratulations to your team.
August 13th, 2024
