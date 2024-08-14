Previous
Autumn is Slowly Approaching by alophoto
Autumn is Slowly Approaching

It's been a little cooler, a little breezier. School started today. Pumpkin Spice things are popping up on the shelves at the grocery store. Halloween candy is out.

Looking forward to fall will soaking in my last drops of summer.

I'm back to school full time in a week. Lots of stuff happening until then.

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
Helene ace
Beautiful picture
August 14th, 2024  
katy ace
Such a pretty first look of autumn! Wasn’t today the day you took a child to college?
August 14th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Nice shot
August 14th, 2024  
