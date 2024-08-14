Sign up
Photo 2255
Autumn is Slowly Approaching
It's been a little cooler, a little breezier. School started today. Pumpkin Spice things are popping up on the shelves at the grocery store. Halloween candy is out.
Looking forward to fall will soaking in my last drops of summer.
I'm back to school full time in a week. Lots of stuff happening until then.
14th August 2024
14th Aug 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
leaves
fall
autumn
Helene
ace
Beautiful picture
August 14th, 2024
katy
ace
Such a pretty first look of autumn! Wasn’t today the day you took a child to college?
August 14th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Nice shot
August 14th, 2024
