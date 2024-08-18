Sign up
Photo 2259
I Did a Little Bird Stalking the Other Day
This pretty cardinal was framed in my aloe vera plant.
18th August 2024
18th Aug 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
Tags
cardinal
,
stalking
,
our state bird
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
August 18th, 2024
katy
ace
Nicely done, Amanda! I like the shallow DOF
August 18th, 2024
