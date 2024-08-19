Sign up
Photo 2260
Photo 2260
Cheers to 24 Years!!
I'd choose him again and again.
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
3
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Photo Details
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
17th August 2024 8:24pm
Tags
michael
,
anniversary
,
husband
,
alselfie
,
❤️
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Happy Anniversary!
August 19th, 2024
Mags
ace
You are very blessed! Nice anniversary capture!
August 19th, 2024
katy
ace
Congratulations to the two of you and may you continue to be ever much in love for many years to come
August 19th, 2024
