Cheers to 24 Years!! by alophoto
Photo 2260

Cheers to 24 Years!!

I'd choose him again and again.
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Happy Anniversary!
August 19th, 2024  
Mags ace
You are very blessed! Nice anniversary capture!
August 19th, 2024  
katy ace
Congratulations to the two of you and may you continue to be ever much in love for many years to come
August 19th, 2024  
