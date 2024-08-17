Previous
The Angry Goodbye by alophoto
The Angry Goodbye

I was busted and apparently not slick in trying to sneak a photo of the moment.

My girls are close. They will miss each other very much!
Mags ace
I see the family resemblance here! =)
August 17th, 2024  
