Photo 2257
I Wet My Plants!
In the summer, I water my garden and porch plants daily.
I noticed how pretty it was during the golden hour the other day and stopped to snag a shot.
College move in day yesterday went off without a hitch. Excited for Emily and adjusting to our new normal.
16th August 2024
16th Aug 24
3
0
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365 Year 2 and Beyond
Camera
SM-G973U1
Taken
14th August 2024 6:42pm
Exif
View Info
sunlight
,
water
,
fern
,
golden hour
katy
ace
Such a fun title
Beautiful light through the leaves, accenting the drops!
So glad everything went smoothly and that you are adjusting
August 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
Beautiful green shapes and light!
August 16th, 2024
Vincent
ace
Beautiful light
August 16th, 2024
