I Wet My Plants! by alophoto
In the summer, I water my garden and porch plants daily.

I noticed how pretty it was during the golden hour the other day and stopped to snag a shot.

College move in day yesterday went off without a hitch. Excited for Emily and adjusting to our new normal.
16th August 2024 16th Aug 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 23 years to my...
katy ace
Such a fun title

Beautiful light through the leaves, accenting the drops!

So glad everything went smoothly and that you are adjusting
August 16th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful green shapes and light!
August 16th, 2024  
Vincent ace
Beautiful light
August 16th, 2024  
