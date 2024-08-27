Previous
Speaking of Leading Lines... by alophoto
Photo 2268

Speaking of Leading Lines...

This cool bridge was a little wobbly.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

Simply Amanda

@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
621% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Lovely capture! When I was younger, wobbly bridges were fun!
August 27th, 2024  
katy ace
It looks sturdy enough, especially in this terrific photo, but if it wobbles, it would give me a little bit of anxiety to cross it
August 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise