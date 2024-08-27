Sign up
Photo 2268
Speaking of Leading Lines...
This cool bridge was a little wobbly.
27th August 2024
27th Aug 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
2268
photos
142
followers
123
following
Tags
bridge
,
hike
,
indiana
,
turkey run state park
Mags
ace
Lovely capture! When I was younger, wobbly bridges were fun!
August 27th, 2024
katy
ace
It looks sturdy enough, especially in this terrific photo, but if it wobbles, it would give me a little bit of anxiety to cross it
August 27th, 2024
