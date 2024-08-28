Sign up
Previous
Photo 2269
The Solarium
On our anniversary trip, we stopped in Indianapolis on the drive home.
I reached out to Jeff Walker, a longtime 365 friend who lives in Indiana, and asked him for any recommendations for what we should see in Indy.
He highly recommend Newfields gardens.
This was inside Lily house, a beautifully restored old mansion. We really enjoyed touring it and the gorgeous gardens surrounding it.
28th August 2024
28th Aug 24
Simply Amanda
@alophoto
I started my project in 2012 during a big life change. I am a mom of 3 teens, wife of 24 years to my...
Tags
b&w
,
monochrome
katy
ace
This looks absolutely amazing in black-and-white! Good job on the symmetry, Amanda.
August 28th, 2024
