The Solarium by alophoto
Photo 2269

The Solarium

On our anniversary trip, we stopped in Indianapolis on the drive home.

I reached out to Jeff Walker, a longtime 365 friend who lives in Indiana, and asked him for any recommendations for what we should see in Indy.

He highly recommend Newfields gardens.

This was inside Lily house, a beautifully restored old mansion. We really enjoyed touring it and the gorgeous gardens surrounding it.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

@alophoto
katy ace
This looks absolutely amazing in black-and-white! Good job on the symmetry, Amanda.
August 28th, 2024  
