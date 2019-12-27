Sign up
Photo 1824
Tree light
On our evening walk yesterday, noticed this tree in the distance being highlighted by a streetlight. Better on black.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCA-77M2
Taken
26th December 2019 6:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
December 28th, 2019
Milanie
ace
Really neat on black.
December 28th, 2019
