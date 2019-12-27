Previous
Tree light by amyk
Photo 1824

Tree light

On our evening walk yesterday, noticed this tree in the distance being highlighted by a streetlight. Better on black.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
December 28th, 2019  
Milanie ace
Really neat on black.
December 28th, 2019  
