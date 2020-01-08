Previous
Marl lakescape by amyk
Marl lakescape

An ongoing struggle with the drab Michigan winters. Week 2 of the 52week challenge is “landscape”. This is Marl Lake, near Roscommon, Michigan with a little Snapseed HDR to add some interest.
8th January 2020 8th Jan 20

amyK

@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
