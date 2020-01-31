Previous
Next
31january by amyk
Photo 1859

31january

Walked at the City Forest today. Making the best of gray skies and scenery without much color.
31st January 2020 31st Jan 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
509% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Barb ace
Another fav! Love the dof and composition.
February 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise