Photo 1859
31january
Walked at the City Forest today. Making the best of gray skies and scenery without much color.
31st January 2020
31st Jan 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
31st January 2020 3:56pm
Barb
ace
Another fav! Love the dof and composition.
February 1st, 2020
