Photo 1890
2march
Along Lake Huron, near Pinconning, Michigan...still ice but not for long
2nd March 2020
2nd Mar 20
4
2
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2288
photos
110
followers
165
following
1883
1884
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1886
347
1887
348
1888
349
1889
1890
Views
3
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
29th February 2020 2:01pm
Privacy
Public
Barb
ace
Nicely composed! Fav
March 3rd, 2020
KWind
ace
Wonderfully composed scene!
March 3rd, 2020
Diana
ace
stunning capture and composition.
March 3rd, 2020
Milanie
ace
We hit 74 today - last year this time I was shooting heavy frost shots. Neat catch of the melting ice.
March 3rd, 2020
