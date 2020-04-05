Sign up
Photo 1924
bridge reflected
Out for our dog walk along the river and the bridge reflection caught my eye. Not much traffic going in or out of town.
5th April 2020
5th Apr 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Tags
scenesoftheroad-18
Ethel
ace
Every detail and layer of interest is well captured.
April 6th, 2020
Milanie
ace
Nice reflections - like the colors of that bridge
April 6th, 2020
