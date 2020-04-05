Previous
bridge reflected by amyk
Photo 1924

bridge reflected

Out for our dog walk along the river and the bridge reflection caught my eye. Not much traffic going in or out of town.
5th April 2020 5th Apr 20

amyK

Photo Details

Ethel ace
Every detail and layer of interest is well captured.
April 6th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Nice reflections - like the colors of that bridge
April 6th, 2020  
