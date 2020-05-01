Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1950
Crane flight
Always working on those in-flight shots. Okay result for hand-held shot. Sandhill Crane at Maple River.
1st May 2020
1st May 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
COOLPIX P1000
Taken
27th April 2020 1:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Milanie
ace
Nice just to spot one - a bonus to get a shot!
May 2nd, 2020
