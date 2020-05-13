Previous
Next
13may by amyk
Photo 1962

13may

Spring weather is back; took a nice day trip to some local nature areas and then home where there were plenty of birds at the feeders.
13th May 2020 13th May 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
537% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Milanie ace
Such a pretty composition
May 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise