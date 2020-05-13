Sign up
Photo 1962
13may
Spring weather is back; took a nice day trip to some local nature areas and then home where there were plenty of birds at the feeders.
13th May 2020
13th May 20
amyK
ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
Milanie
ace
Such a pretty composition
May 14th, 2020
