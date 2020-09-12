Previous
Next
Pelicanthusiasm by amyk
Photo 2084

Pelicanthusiasm

Not a word, but it should be....more from Shiawassee refuge
12th September 2020 12th Sep 20

amyK

ace
@amyk
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
570% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise