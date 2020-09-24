Sign up
Photo 2096
24september
Another from last week at the nature center, as we are currently busy packing/organizing for our upcoming week long trip to northern Michigan. Excited to have new photo ops soon!
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
amyK
a lifelong Michigander...enjoy photography and have a new camera to learn. favorite subjects include flowers, light and its effects, Marty the family Welsh springer,...
2626
photos
126
followers
178
following
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
September 25th, 2020
